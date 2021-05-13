More than 1.2 million Americans will lose pandemic unemployment benefits early

WASHINGTON DC (CNN/AP) - More than dozen states are now getting rid of pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

That will affect more than 1.2 million unemployed Americans getting $300 every week.

Montana last week was the first to announce it was pulling out of the federal program, citing severe worker shortages.

Georgia is the latest state to do away with the benefit.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey joined a growing number of Republican governors who are stopping payment of an extra $300 a week to unemployed workers as a way to force people to return to work.

Thursday's announcement ends the use of federal virus relief funds for that payment and goes into effect in July.

Other states doing likewise include Georgia, Tennessee, Utah and Missouri.

This week, President Joe Biden, warned that people who can work, must accept job offers or lose their benefits.