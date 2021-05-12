VIDEO: Pima County records PSA to encourage residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON (KVOA) - In a video, mayors across Pima County recorded a public service announcement encouraging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

So far, Pima County has seen a total of 115,872 positive cases and 2,407 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 728,585 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pima County. At least 416, 709 people have received one dose, and 352,099 residents are fully vaccinated.

