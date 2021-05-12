TMC to offer Pfizer vaccine to adolescents 12 to 17 starting Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Medical Center and Pima County will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those ages 12 to 17 starting Thursday.

Registration opens Wednesday at 6 p.m. for appointments starting Thursday morning at Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

To schedule an appointment visit vaccine.tmcaz.com.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can provide consent to administer the vaccine.

Earlier in the week, the Food and Drug Administration cleared the expanded use of Pfizer’s shots, citing evidence the shots worked as well in those 12 to 15 years old as those 16 and older. The CDC endorsed the vaccine's safety on Wednesday.

The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are currently authorized for those 18 and over.