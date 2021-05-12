Some parents hesitant in letting their children receive vaccine

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Thursday, a CDC advisory committee approved the Pfizer vaccine for individuals as young as 12-years-old.

So, how are families around southern Arizona feeling about giving the vaccine to their children?

Despite the 'Ok' from the CDC, there is still some concern from parents on how a vaccine this new will affect their children who are still growing.

However, these parents have already received a vaccine themselves.

Jason Freed is a local teacher who admits he and his wife, also a teacher, were very excited to be first in line to receive a vaccine, yet they will wait and see before their 13-year-old receives her first vaccine dose.

"We wanted them to get to a position to say the vaccine will be available for teenagers and then, we wanted to see how bodies are reacting to it," Freed said.

Arizona Department of Health Director Dr. Cara Christ said that starting Thursday, all state pods will be ready to accept appointments for those 12 and up.

Christ said that they are trying to remove as many barriers as possible to get children vaccinated.

"What we're gonna ask parents to do is show up in person with their child and attest that their child is 12 and above," Christ explained.

According to Christ, the vaccine is still at least 94 percent effective in this age range.

But if you see this as a risk is it one worth taking?

One local pediatrician said he's had patients and their families get COVID twice, and he believes the new approval will help situations like this be avoided.

"In the studies that were reviewed by the FDA, you're looking at over 2,000 children and not seeing any severe side-effect," Andrew Arthur said.

Despite the positive reviews, the Freed family also grew more concerned after the recent Johnson and Johnson vaccine was pulled momentarily while they investigated blood clot issues with a small number of recipients.

"That's our fear. Is to say what happens if we discover a week from now, a month from now 'well maybe not' so that's really where we're at," Freed said.

Freed said they will likely wait until the summer before their child gets a shot.

No appointment is necessary, just bring your child and your ID and they can receive a vaccine.