CVS opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments for adolescents ages 12 to 15

TUCSON (KVOA) - COVID-19 vaccine appointments for adolescents ages 12 to 15 are now available at CVS stores in Arizona.

On Wednesday, federal health advisers endorsed the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12.

Starting Thursday, CVS Pharmacy locations will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to this newly eligible population. Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting CVS.com. Walk-ins are also accepted.

To check for COVID-19 vaccine availability in your area, click here.