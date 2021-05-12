Children 12 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - As federal advisers endorsed Wednesday the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 and older, Pima County says it's ready.

“The announcement earlier today is a welcome step in our ongoing battle against COVID-19,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County Health Department director in a news release. “We have been watching and worrying about young people and the variants of COVID-19 for a few weeks. This is an extra and excellent layer of protection to keep them and their loved ones safe.”

Earlier in the week, the Food and Drug Administration cleared the expanded use of Pfizer’s shots, which has been used for months in people 16 and older.

The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are currently authorized for those 18 and over.

The Pfizer vaccine is available at the University of Arizona POD, Tucson Medical Center's vaccination site and selected pharmacies.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can provide consent to administer the vaccine.

The UArizona location is open until 5 p.m. daily and accepts walk-ups, although registration ahead of time is encouraged at https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/vaccines/index.php#registration. To find a pharmacy near you offering the Pfizer vaccine, visit VaccineFinder.org.

TMC's Udall Park location is open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekdays. Appointments are encouraged. Registration at vaccine.tmcaz.com will open Wednesday at 6 p.m. for appointments starting this Thursday morning.

Additionally, the Health Department is piloting a mobile clinic with Pfizer on Thursday at Canyon del Oro High School from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Do not arrive before 4 p.m. Walk-ups only, no registration.

Pima County expects to make Pfizer available on more dates and locations.

For more information, visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine.