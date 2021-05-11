‘Why should I get vaccinated?’: TMC to hold virtual town hall to answer questions about the Covid-19 vaccine

TUCSON (KVOA) - Are you on the fence about getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

A panel of experts on Tuesday will answer questions you may have about the vaccine.

The public is welcome to join the discussion and learn about the pros and cons of getting vaccinated.

Participants include:

Theresa Cullen, M.D., Pima County Public Health Director

Sean Elliot, M.D., TMCOne Pediatric Infectious Disease

Amy Beiter, M.D., TMC Chief Medical Officer

Jeffrey Lambert, M.D., TMCOne Medical Director

Facilitated by Mimi Coomler, R.N., TMC Chief Operating Officer

The TMC Foundation will hold the virtual town hall from 1 to 2 p.m.

Click here to RSVP for the online Town Hall.