‘Why should I get vaccinated?’: TMC to hold virtual town hall to answer questions about the Covid-19 vaccine
TUCSON (KVOA) - Are you on the fence about getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
A panel of experts on Tuesday will answer questions you may have about the vaccine.
The public is welcome to join the discussion and learn about the pros and cons of getting vaccinated.
Participants include:
Theresa Cullen, M.D., Pima County Public Health Director
Sean Elliot, M.D., TMCOne Pediatric Infectious Disease
Amy Beiter, M.D., TMC Chief Medical Officer
Jeffrey Lambert, M.D., TMCOne Medical Director
Facilitated by Mimi Coomler, R.N., TMC Chief Operating Officer
The TMC Foundation will hold the virtual town hall from 1 to 2 p.m.
Click here to RSVP for the online Town Hall.