Pediatrics Group: Children make up quarter of new COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, we've known children seem to be at a much lower risk of becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus.

That continues to be true as far as symptom severity goes, but case counts in children are a different story.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported Tuesday that kids and teens account for nearly a quarter of newly diagnosed coronavirus cases in the U.S.

The group reported just over 72,000 new COVID-19 cases among children for the week ending May 6.

Specifically, children represented 24 percent of the new weekly cases and 14 percent of total cases.

As of May 6, more than 3.85 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

Vaccinations for children ages 12 to 15 were just authorized.