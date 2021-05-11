TUCSON (KVOA) - Health care workers have worked long hours during COVID-19 and often had to stand in for family when a patient died.

Some even stayed away from their own family so they would not spread the virus.

And that takes a toll.

"The past year has obviously been challenging, especially over the Christmas holidays, just seeing so much suffering," said Kaleen Holmes, who works at Banner Medical Center in Phoenix.

A year into the pandemic, this is a common story among health care workers. More health care workers are reporting serious burnout.

A Washington Post/Kaiser Family Foundation Poll found one-in-three health care workers have considered quitting the industry. More than half of health care workers say they are burned out. Six in 10 say the stress has impacted their mental health.

Craig Rufener from Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa has experienced this.

"We had a patient who was really young. It was the first of the youngest patients that we had that passed away," Rufener said. "Seeing someone that young pass away from COVID was hard both emotionally and mentally."

Front line workers at Banner Health are sharing their experiences and how they got through.

"It's been important to kind of pull together as a team," Holmes said. "Supporting one another and just trying to get each other through it mentally has been extremely important."

Former firefighter Steve Stanek works at Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City, Ariz.

He started making bracelets from guitar strings and giving them out.

"When I come in in the morning, if I can make one person smile, I know I can make a difference in the world," Stanek said. "And one person can really make that difference."