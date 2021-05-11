Arizona set to begin vaccinating kids 12 and up on May 13 pending CDC approval

TUCSON (KVOA) - Children 12 to 15 years old in Pima County will soon be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after the Arizona Department of Health Services began making preparations at its vaccinations sites Tuesday.

In accordance with the Food and Drug Administration's recent recommendation to expand the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12, ADHS announced Tuesday that its state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma and Flagstaff are preparing to begin administrating vaccine to children 12 to 15 years old starting on Thursday.

With the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Center of Disease Control and Prevention expected to recommend the Pfizer vaccine for this age group on Wednesday, state officials decided to begin preparations to help streamline the vaccination process for the nearly 400,000 children who are 12 to 15 in the state.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and free ‒ and they’re our best shot to end this pandemic and return to the things we’ve missed. We’re moving quickly to empower parents and guardians to get this protection for their children,” Gov. Doug Ducey said. “Millions of Arizonans have already received the COVID-19 vaccine. Soon, kids ages 12 to 15 years old will now be eligible to get vaccinated and state vaccine sites are ready to serve them.”

State officials say at this time, this age group will only be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is still awaiting approval from the CDC at this time. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are currently authorized for people 18 and older.

“We’re delighted to be able to welcome these young people to state-run mass-vaccination sites starting Thursday,” said Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) Director Dr. Cara Christ. “These safe, highly effective, and free vaccines are our best shot at returning to normal, and having more vaccinated individuals gives COVID-19 less of a chance of spreading.”

Registration for appointments for children between 12 and 15 is expected to open at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say a parent or guardian must be present with the child and sign a form of consent at the time of the vaccine appointment. Children are not required to have a form of vaccine.

People who wish to sign their child up for a vaccination appointment are advised to call 844-542-8201 or visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov.

At this time, 5,383,508 does of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state of Arizona. Of those, 2,517,206 are now fully vaccinated.