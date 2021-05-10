Utah bar stricken with angry calls after requiring proof of vaccine to dine in

SALT LAKE CITY (CNN) - A Salt Lake City bar is reopening its dining room, but only to vaccinated customers.

It is been getting angry phone calls as a result.

After more than a year with the front door closed, the inside empty, curbside only.

The Bayou is ready to reopen. Customers hearing the news have been sending messages of excitement.

Others are calling saying they won't be coming here to eat because the bayou wants them to show a vaccination card to get in.

"This is our requirement to keep everyone safe because we have to make those decisions," The Bayou President Mark Alston said.

Alston says because people don't wear masks at tables to eat and drink, he wants to keep himself, staff and other patrons safe by making sure everyone is protected against COVID-19.

"We are following the CDC guidelines," Alston said. "The guidelines are clear. When fully vaccinated hang out with others fully vaccinated, no masks eating drinking, totally fine. When not, keep masks on."

Their decision has led to dozens of angry phone calls since the announcement Wednesday.

And people are sounding off on Yelp.

"We've been called communists," Alston said. "Been compared to running Auschwitz camp in Nazi Germany."

People Alston says, aren't even customers. He took about a half dozen calls while we were there.

Alston says he made sure this doesn't violate HIPAA laws either

For the Bayou, it's a way to get back to normal

No masks or social distancing required, just that vaccination card

The CDC says HIPAA prevents healthcare organizations from sharing patient information without the person's consent or knowledge.

It doesn't apply to bars.

The Fourth Amendment involves search and seizure.

It applies to law enforcement.