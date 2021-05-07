Local health professionals push telehealth expansion after Ducey signs HB 2454

TUCSON (KVOA) - Gov. Ducey signed HB 2454 this week, increasing telemedicine services across Arizona.

Doctors, hospitals and behavior health therapists all say this is a win-win situation. And it has beem especially sweet for a pioneer of the field based at the University of Arizona.

The first telemedicine case for Dr. Ronald Weinstein was back in 1968.

"So, isn't it nice to live to see how it turns out," he said.

Dr. Weinstein came to Tucson and UArizona in 1990. He founded UArizona telemedicine program at the Health Sciences Library in 1996.

He said telemedicine has seen moderate jumps over the years. However, because of COVID-19, this form of health care saw a seismic boom last year.

"It's a great demonstration of how a pandemic can serve as an innovation accelerator," Weinstein said. "Because of the pandemic, it exploded in growth and we ended up with a 12-month tally through March of 2021 nationally over a billion cases."

Soon there will be even more. Ducey signed a bill up in Phoenix that dramatically expands telehealth up and down the state.

"From border to border, giving treatment facilities who are licensed in Arizona who are able to practice, deliver services to people who might not be able to travel," Amy Tilley said. "It's a big deal. It's a great thing."

Tilley, who is a mental health therapist, first experimented with telehealth due to COVID-19 months ago.

She said she and many of her clients have never looked back.

"One of the most common things I've heard from clients in the feedback that we get from them, they really enjoy the fact that they don't have to commute," Julia Strange of Tucson Medical Center said. "When you're in a rural community, oftentimes, you're required to make multiple trips into an urban area and that can take a whole day of your life, missing work. If some of those can be done via telehealth, you're really able to get the care that you need so you're able to remain healthy."

This legislation makes it easier for doctors to prescribe medication without having to see patients in-person.

Weinstein knows this type of health care will not be for everyone. However, he also knows it is a gamechanger.

"And there will be physicians, particularly older physicians, who say, 'Well, I don't want to change the way I'm doing things.' But in millions of cases, it's a major advance forward," Weinstein said. "I think medicine is finally moving into the digital world."

Strange said one of the big components of this bill is payment parity. Doctors and health care providers will now be able to get reimbursed at a level that is consistent with how they would be reimbursed for in-person patient visits.

The legislation also allows out-of-state doctors to see patients in Arizona.