3 million Arizonans receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON (KVOA) - With more Arizonan's getting vaccinated, another milestone has been reached.

More than 3 million Arizonans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That's about 42 percent of the population in the state.

With the abundant supply of vaccination doses throughout the sate, it is easier than ever for those to receive a vaccination.

“From state vaccination sites, to local pharmacies, to other neighborhood providers, COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone who wants them, often by simply walking in at your convenience,” Gov. Doug Ducey said. “I’m proud to be one of the 3 million-plus Arizonans who have received one of these safe, highly effective, and free vaccines. I encourage everyone across the state to join the millions of Arizonans who have rolled up their sleeve.”

About 2.4 million people, which is about 37 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, visit azdhs.gov