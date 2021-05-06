Walt Disney World ending temperature checks for staff, guests

Walt Disney World ending temperature checks for staff, guestsNew
(CNN) - Walt Disney World is making a slight change to its COVID-19 guidelines.
Disney on Wednesday announced on its website it is ending temperature checks for staff and guests at its parks.
Disney said it came to the decision following the advice of the CDC and local health officials.
The onsite temperature screenings for cast members will end May 8 and for guests on May 16.
Park reservations to limit capacity and face coverings are still required.