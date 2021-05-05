Paycheck Protection Program has run out of money before May 31 deadline

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Bad news for the nation's small businesses, the Small Business Administration says the Paycheck Protection Program is out of cash.

According to officials, $284 billion was allotted to help businesses struggling during the pandemic.

The SBA said the money has been exhausted almost a month before the program was scheduled to close on May 31.

Venues and restaurants still have access to two grants controlled by the federal agency.

The shuttered venue operators grant opened last month and the restaurant revitalization fund opened on Monday.

The SBA says it will still accept some new PPP applications for businesses in under-served areas, but the program is now closed to the majority of businesses.