Pima County, FEMA to bring Mobile Vaccination Units to increase vaccine access

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is partnering with Pima County to bring a series of mobile vaccination units to the area, the county said Thursday.

In order to increase vaccine access and availability, FEMA will be sending two mobile units, staff, and federal vaccinators to Pima County.

The county says this will help reach communities with high risks of COVID-19 exposure and infection.

The operations will run through June 26.

MVUs will operate at two concurrent locations for three days before tearing down and moving to the next site. Locations were selected based on census tract data and the Social Vulnerability Index of the area.

From May 3 to May 5, two MVUs will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at two Pima Community College campuses:

Pima Community College Desert Vista, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz, and

Pima Community College West, 2202 W. Anklam Road

FEMA requires a day to tear down the units before moving to the next location. Some sites are still being finalized, but the initial rollout includes:

May 7-9, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Desert Diamond Casino, 7350 S. Nogales Hwy.

May 11-13, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Greyhound Park, 2601 S. 3 rd

Wheeler Taft Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive

May 15-17, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Rillito Race Track, 4502 N. 1 st

Curtis Park, 2110 W. Curtis Road

Earlier this month, it was reported a federally-run vaccine site in Pima County was not happening.

In March, Arizona's top health official authorized the county to work with FEMA. The state had previously rejected the offer.

Local officials said the two vaccine distribution sites were proposed to be placed in predominantly Latino areas of Pima County, including the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center and Kino Event Center on Tucson's south side.

In a letter sent to FEMA, ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ elaborated her previous reasons for rejecting the offer. She said the sites would require the state to distribute resources that it was not comfortable providing at this time.