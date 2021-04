TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Health Department is bringing a mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit to the Fox Tucson Theatre for the next three weeks.

According to PCHD, the clinic will be held on Fridays and starts this Friday, April 30, at 17 W. Congress Street.

You will also be able to get your shot at the historic venue on Friday, May 7, and May 14 from 4-8 p.m.

It is part of the county's "Vax after Dark" program.