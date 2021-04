VAIL, Ariz. (TUCSON) - A new vaccination site will open Wednesday in Pima County.

According to the Pima County Health Department, the site will be opening at Cienega High School in Vail on Wednesday, April 28.

That is located at 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way.

You can get your shot from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vaccine being offered is Moderna.

For other vaccination locations in the county, click here.