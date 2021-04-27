Appointments recommended but no longer required at AZ COVID-19 vaccination sites

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Appointments at state COVID-19 vaccination sites are no longer required.

The Arizona Department of Health Services is now encouraging people to visit sites any time during operating hours. However, ADHS says that making an appointment is "still the best way to complete your vaccination appointment as quickly as possible."

Locations and hours of state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in the Valley, Tucson, Yuma, and Flagstaff are available at azdhs.gov/FindVaccine.

If you would like to make an appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201.

As of Tuesday, 4,888,954 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Arizona to 2,880,130 individuals, of whom 2,186,715 have been fully vaccinated.

For more information, visit azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.