Counties across Arizona start to see vaccine supply exceed demand

TUCSON (KVOA) - For the first several months of the vaccine rollout, demand far exceeded supply with some people across Arizona struggling to secure those limited appointments.

Four months into the rollout, health officials are beginning to see a dip in the desire for appointments.

"Demand for appointments is definitely down and according to the state, that's pretty much consistent across the state that they're seeing less demand now in all counties," Pima County Health Department Immunization Program Manager Crystal Rambaud said.

Rambaud said counties now have much better access to vaccine doses than when the rollout first began.

With nearly 40 percent of Pima County residents having had at least their first dose, the county ordered a total of 26,100 doses over the last two weeks, illustrating the changing dynamics.

"It's a major, major shift," Rambaud said. "When just a few weeks ago, we were really clawing at every conceivable dose. So, it's a big shift."

Dr. Christian Moher, the Chief Visionary Officer of Tucson's Escalera Health believes getting vaccinated is the key to getting this pandemic behind us.

Moher trying to combat vaccine hesitancy.

"These vaccines are the best way to get back to normal life and that's what we all want," Moher said. "I promise that I would not put anything into a patient that I wouldn't put into myself or a family member. I am very worried that we may be plateauing as a community. I am going to continue to bang the drum for vaccine safety."

"We're really not done," Rambaud said. "We still have a lot of work to do to get this pandemic under control."