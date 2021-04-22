Health experts not worried about supply after more than 2M fully vaccinated in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - After the Grand Canyon State surpassed fully vaccinating 2 million people Thursday, health officials noticed the amount of Arizonans getting vaccinated is growing.

But is the demand for vaccines going down? And are the vaccines that are being stored going to waste?

With more than 50 percent of Arizona still unvaccinated, it is clear that Pima County does not have too much vaccine.

However, when it comes to the demand, that is another question, as less demand means wasted vaccine doses.

Pima County has said over the last six weeks demand has fluctuated.

"Some weeks, it was 56,000 people got vaccinated in Pima County," Pima County Communications Director Mark Evans said. "Then the next week, it will only be 48."

While the demand has been spread out to other local clinics, El Rio Health officials said they have noticed a decrease in vaccine doses given at their facilities.

"We were seeing anywhere between 300 and 800 a week prior to last week," El Rio Health Chief Operating Officer Josh Carzoli said. "Last week, we had about 200 requests for the vaccine."

With numbers going down, will that result in lost vaccines? The county says that is not something they are worried about.

"We have really good protocols in place for when we thaw out the vaccine, making sure it gets used and that there's now wastage and so that just hasn't been occurring," Evans said.

Vaccines are still being distributed even if it's at a slower rate. If it is not long lines at state and county pods, the county says mobile clinics, pharmacies and federally qualified health clinics are also vaccinating.

Despite the lessened need, Carzoli believes there could be a second wave of vaccine demand as people who haven't received theirs yet get more information.

"I wouldn't be surprised if in the next coming months as more people have been vaccinated, there's testimonials for people who have been successfully vaccinated," he said. "We'll see those numbers start to go up again."