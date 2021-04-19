Local districts look to keep mask mandates on campus despite Gov. Ducey rescinding order

TUCSON (KVOA) - Shortly after the news broke that Gov. Doug Ducey has rescinded the statewide mask mandate at K-12 schools Monday afternoon, several school leaders and local districts have released statements on how they plan to proceed with their COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Back on July 23, Gov. Doug Ducey shared his plan to resume in-person instruction in the Grand Canyon State for local schools, ahead of the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

With cases surging at that time, Ducey passed the decision to resume in-person instruction to schools, sharing benchmarks created by the Arizona Department of Health Services that showed schools certain prerequisites it should reach before reopening.

In those guidelines, the governor directed schools to require face masks. Emergency Measure 2020-04, issued by ADHS, outlined the requirements for mask usage in schools.

On the heels of Ducey signing House Bill 2770 into law, which allows businesses in Arizona to not be required to enforce any mask mandates, the governor made the next step in lessening the COVID-19 mitigations in the state - officially rescinding the state's order to require face masks in schools.

Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman was among the first to share a reaction to the governor's latest action.

"Today's abrupt removal of the mask mandate in schools is just one example in a long line of decision that has resulted in Arizona's embarrassing response to a virus that has claimed over 17,000 lives and impacted thousands more," Hoffman said. "Today's announcement destabilizes school communities as they end what has arguably been the most challenging year for education."

As Ducey's recent action allows K-12 school districts and charter schools to "maintain the right to institute and enforce policies to mitigate against COVID-19 spread, including the use of masks," several

Here in Tucson, Sunnyside Unified School District immediately went to Twitter to inform the community.

"SUSD will continue to follow the health and safety recommendations set forth by the CDC which include universal masking in schools to ensure safe learning environments," SUSD said in the statement. "Thank you for helping to make SUSD a safe and healthy learning environment for all."

Marana Unified School District released a similar statement in response to the governor's executive order.

"MUSD will continue to follow all mitigation strategies currently set in place, and the use of face coverings is a top mitigation strategy for safe in-person learning," the district said. "Per MUSD policy, face coverings must be worn on all MUSD school campuses and district offices, on school buses and during school-associated activities by all students, faculty, staff, contractors, and visitors."

Over at Tucson's largest school district, Tucson Unified School District said it also plans to continue its mask mandate despite the governor's recent order.

"The Tucson Unified School District will not be changing its requirement for Face Masks/ Face coverings at our schools and on our properties," the district said. "This is in response to Governor Ducey’s rescinding of a section of Executive Order 2020-51, issued by the Governor in July directing schools to require face masks, and Emergency Measure 2020-04, issued by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) outlining requirements for mask usage in schools."