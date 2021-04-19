Arizona governor bans vaccine passports

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday issued an executive order banning the use of vaccine passports in the state.

Vaccine passports are documents that could be used to verify coronavirus immunization status and allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine.

I’ve issued an Executive Order banning “vaccine passports” and preventing state and local governments from requiring Arizonans to provide their #COVID19 vaccination status to receive service or enter an area. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 19, 2021

"The residents of our state should not be required by the government to share their private medical information. While we strongly recommend all Arizonans get the #COVID19 vaccine, it’s not mandated in our state — and it never will be," Ducey said.

Other states, including Texas and Montana, have banned vaccine passports.

New York implemented the use of the passports but the White House has said there will not be any federal vaccine passport program.

