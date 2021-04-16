Tucson woman glad to be fully vaccinated after experiencing odd vaccine side effects

TUCSON (KVOA) - As more Americans get the COVID-19 vaccine, more people are reporting side effects from the shot.

Some of them have been quite serious. However, some of those side effects are not always a bad thing.

"I got super, super tired," Dee Collins said. "I had like chronic fatigue, I had chills, I had body aches. And then I was feeling so bad I decided to take my temperature and I had a fever of 101.5 (degrees)."

Collins had the second dose of the Moderna vaccine on March 26. She says it hit her pretty hard. However, she experienced a side effect that she was not expecting.

"Then the strangest thing happened," she said. "I started having hallucinations."

According to the Centers For Disease Control, common side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine include tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea.

"There's probably many factors, maybe some genetic," Dr. Elizabeth Connick said. "We do know younger people will get more side effects than older people. Probably because they have better immune responses."

Connick also said women have more robust antibody responses than men, which can be a double-edged sword.

"Women are less likely to get hospitalized and die from COVID than men," she said. "But on the flip side, they are more likely to have reactions to the vaccine."

Collins said her side effects lasted for three days. She said she rode it out by resting and monitoring her symptoms.

As brutal as her side effects were, Collins says it beats having COVID-19 and she is now fully vaccinated.

The risk of developing a bad case of COVID-19 outweighs the risk of having the vaccine and having the side-effects.