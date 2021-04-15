Cochise County sees first cases of B.1.1.7 variant, which was first detected in UK

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Health officials say they have detected the first case of the B.1.1.7 variant in Cochise County.

The B.1.1.7 variant was first detected in the United Kingdom in 2020. It has since been detected in many other countries. The variant was first detected in the United States at end of 2020.

The latest research suggests the variant is more infectious but does not cause a more severe illness.

Cochise County health officials are urging the public to get vaccinated and continue following safety guidelines.