Pima County temporarily pauses distribution of J&J vaccine

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County will temporarily pause the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they recommend a “pause” in using the single-dose as they investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The organizations are investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

In the United States, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered. The vast majority with no or mild side effects.

The county's Health Department has administered 24,600 doses of the J&J vaccine.

“The estimated risk of a blood clot from the vaccine is about 1 in a million. The overall risk from dying if you get COVID-19 is about 1 in 100." -Dr. Deepta Bhattacharya, @uarizona — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) April 13, 2021

In a news release, Pima County said it has not received any reports of adverse reactions.

“Vaccines available today are safe and effective,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County Health Department director. “And although out of an abundance of caution we have paused the use of J&J, we urge unvaccinated to continue to keep getting vaccinated.”

If you have received the J&J vaccine and have experienced symptoms of severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination, you should contact your primary care physician immediately.