UArizona president urges students to get vaccine by Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona president is on a mission to encourage as many students as possible to get their COVID-19 vaccine prior to the end of the semester.

University President Dr. Robert Robbins says students should receive their first dose by this Friday if they are leaving Southern Arizona for the summer.

"Many of them are hesitant to get their vaccine or they want to talk to their friends, their parents, their family members, their social network before making an appointment," Robbins said. "We want students to understand and make very informed decisions about their health."

Nearly 83% of people aged 65 and up in Pima County have received at least one vaccine dose while nearly 60% of people aged 55 to 64 have received at least one dose.