FC Tucson Soccer Team now fully vaccinated

TUCSON (KVOA) - The FC Tucson Soccer Team is now fully vaccinated.

The team lined up and rolled up their sleeves Friday to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at the TMC One Clinic on East Skyline Road.

"We've started setting up these vaccine clinics. There's four different offices that do vaccines," Shelly Strand, a nurse practitioner at TMC said. "We've given 700 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, so far."

"I just encourage everybody to do their research, do their homework and just commit," FC Tucson President Amanda Powers said. "And let's open up, and let's get back to normal."

With their vaccinations now out of the way, FC Tucson can focus on their upcoming season, which is set to begin next month.