TMC moving vaccine site to Udall Park due to weather

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Medical Center is moving its outside clinic from the TMC campus to Morris K. Udall Center at Udall Park April 19.

This change is due to the warmer weather.

"TMC has been an invaluable partner since the start of the vaccination efforts in Pima County," said Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. "Moving their site indoors as temperatures rise will continue to best serve the community and all those workers and volunteers who have helped make their operations so efficient."

Vaccination clinic hours will be:

April 19 to 24: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Beginning April 26: Monday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

So far, TMC has administered more than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information, visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine.