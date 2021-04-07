Group of more than 130 undocumented migrants surrendered by CBP near San Miguel

TUCSON (KVOA) - More than 130 undocumented immigrants were recently detained by Border Patrol near San Miguel, Ariz.

In a Tweet shared Wednesday afternoon, Border Patrol Chief John R. Modlin shared that the large group surrendered themselves to Border Patrol near San Miguel.

Modlin said that the group consisted of individuals from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.

After providing the individuals with masks, the group was transported to Tucson for processing.