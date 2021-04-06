State partners with organizations including Special Olympics to expand COVID-19 vaccinations

TUCSON (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services Tuesday announced a new effort to ensure people with disabilities have quick, easy access to COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The state is partnering with Ability360 and The Arc, organizations that empower individuals with disabilities and support their full inclusion in the community, and the Special Olympics to hold vaccination events at their locations.

These vaccination events will allow those living with disabilities and their families to be vaccinated at familiar locations.

The first vaccination event will happen over two days. It's anticipated 3,000 doses will be administered to people with disabilities and their family members and caregivers.

Additional events are in the planning stages.

