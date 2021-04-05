Ducey signs bill that protects frontline workers from COVID-19-related lawsuits

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a COVID-19 Liability Protection Bill.

It protects frontline workers in health care, schools, businesses and other service providers for any act or omission that is alleged to have occurred during a person's screening, assessment or treatment that is related to the health emergency.

Sen. Vince Leach sponsored the bill saying it was crucial in ensuring businesses and health care providers are safe from frivolous lawsuits.