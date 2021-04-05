Skip to Content

Ducey signs bill that protects frontline workers from COVID-19-related lawsuits

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 6:41 pm
6:39 pm Coronavirus CoverageTop Stories

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a COVID-19 Liability Protection Bill.

It protects frontline workers in health care, schools, businesses and other service providers for any act or omission that is alleged to have occurred during a person's screening, assessment or treatment that is related to the health emergency.

Sen. Vince Leach sponsored the bill saying it was crucial in ensuring businesses and health care providers are safe from frivolous lawsuits.

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content