Pima County opens vaccination eligibility to anyone 16 and over

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Anyone over the age of 16 is now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Pima County.

Registration at county-supported sites opens at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 5.

"The change in guidance aligns the County with the state's decision to open vaccine eligibility at its sites to all residents 16 and older on March 24," Pima County officials said Friday. "The County, at that time, continued to vaccinate people 55 and older, anybody with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers."

The County, which is supporting three large vaccination sites at Banner-South Kino Stadium, Tucson Medical Center and the Tucson Convention Center, will add a smaller Point of Distribution (POD) at El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, starting Monday, April 5. This will be a walk-in POD with on-site registration. In addition, on-site registration also is available at the Tucson Convention Center.

The site at El Pueblo will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, starting with an allotment of 600 doses on April 5. This site will be operated by Premier Medical Group (PMG), which is also operating mobile events that target hard-to-reach and underserved areas.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 16 and 17-year-olds. However, those under 18 will need a parent or legal guardian with them to complete consent forms.

For more information, visit www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine.

For questions about registration or help with the registration process, you can also call the Pima County Health Department’s registration support line at 520-222-0119, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.