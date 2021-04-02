Ducey: All State Parks will be open with free admission Easter weekend

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says that all State Parks will be open with free admission Easter weekend.

In a series of tweets, the governor said Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department's temporary restrictions "makes zero sense".

He attached a letter to Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego saying that "Arizona's parks are open. All parks. Everywhere. Rural and urban. From Phoenix to Tucson to Flagstaff. All towns and municipalities. Enjoy and GOD BLESS! #HappyEaster 3/3"

ALSO: See letter to Phoenix Mayor Gallego. Arizona's parks are open. All parks. Everywhere. Rural and urban. From Phoenix to Tucson to Flagstaff. All towns and municipalities. Enjoy and GOD BLESS! #HappyEaster 3/3 pic.twitter.com/NC9eXJUXk3 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 2, 2021

For Easter weekend, Phoenix had set temporary restrictions in its parks, including closed parking lots and prohibited grilling.

"Traditionally, the Saturday and Sunday of the Easter holiday weekend are the busiest two days of activity annually in City of Phoenix parks, as families and large groups gather to celebrate. These temporary restrictions are intended to limit the possibility of large group gatherings this weekend," the City of Phoenix said.

Ducey said "Read @CDCgov guidance for Easter: "If you plan to celebrate with others, outdoors is safer than indoors." Instead, PHX is pushing people inside. This is another political power grab -- NOT a health decision."