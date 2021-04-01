TUSD finalizes deal to get all employees vaccinated for COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Tucson Unified School District announced a deal with Walgreens to conduct COVID-19 vaccination clinic for all TUSD employees.

Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo announced at Thursday’s TUSD media briefing that a deal with Walgreens to conduct a vaccination clinic at the TUSD district office parking lot had been finalized.

The three-day vaccination clinic will be open and ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines starting next week. Employees can show up to receive their vaccine from Tuesday, April 6 to Thursday, April 8.

“We will be hosting the vaccine clinic right here in our parking lot at the district office in an effort to be able to further encourage all of our employees to secure one of the available vaccinations,” Trujillo said. “Walgreens will be on-site administering a maximum of 1,000 Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccines.”

All employees including bus drivers, teachers, substitute teachers, counselors, administrators and anyone else who works for TUSD are welcome to participate.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Rosa Garcia.