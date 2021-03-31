Vigil held to honor 77 vets who died from COVID-19 outbreak at Massachusetts home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (CNN) - Family members came together for a candlelight vigil to honor the 77 veterans who died during the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home one year ago. It also marks one year since former Superintendent Bennett Walsh was placed on paid administrative leave from the facility.

Candles illuminating the Holyoke soldiers' home sign on Tuesday night, a vigil honoring the 77 veterans who lost their lives during the COVID-19 outbreak in the home.

"I wear his ashes around my neck in this pendant with an angel," Laurie Mandeville-Beaudette said.

Laurie Mandeville Beaudette tells Western Mass News her father James Mandeville lived in the home for over 16 years. Just shy of his 84th birthday, he lost his life in the place she grew to trust the most.

"I saw my dad fade away during Facetime so I don't know what's worse my dad had to die alone so that breaks my heart," she said.

Susan Kenney tells Western Mass News she was grieving for Beaudette when hours later, she lost her own father, Charles Lowell. He was 78 years old.

"He taught me lotta stuff," Kenney said. "I just miss him dearly and my mother misses him horribly."

An employee in the home, Joseph Ramirez says he was out of work for two weeks after contracting the virus himself. He says the decisions being made didn't seem to make sense.

"It was just complete chaos," he said. "It didnt seem like anybody knew what was going on from day to day, or even hour to hour."

Now, one year later, former Superintendent Bennett Walsh is one of two officials charged in their deaths and the board of trustees will vote on a new superintendent this Thursday. Beaudette prays for a better future and says this is a tragedy that never had to happen.

"I'm trying to work through the anger. I think I'm still outraged," she said. "I still can't believe that medical professionals could make such poor decisions."