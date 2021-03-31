UArizona state POD looking for more volunteers as vaccines ramp up

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the state-run POD at the University of Arizona continues to push towards their daily vaccination goal of 6,000 shots per day, they are looking for more help on the front lines.

With anyone 16 and older now eligible to receive a vaccine, that need has grown even more.

At the UArizona mall location, they say they have started to see a slight decrease in volunteers for their evening shifts.

But, the need for more people has grown because they are ramping up the number of vaccines given per day. They are even offering some paid positions.

"We're dealing with something we hopefully never deal with again and you're part of that. You're part of making a difference, and you're helping stamp out COVID," said Chris Kopach, Incident Commander at the UArizona State POD. "Every shot we give is a huge satisfaction and everyone is a part of that, all our volunteers and U of A staff members."

When the site opened in January, they were doing 200 shots per day. As of Wednesday, thanks in huge part to volunteers, the site exceeded more than 4,000 shots a day.

Those volunteering say it gives them a sense of pride.

"It's chilling to be able to say that I was apart of this and that I helped out," said Joy Penera, a volunteer. "I really do have a sense of pride."

"After every shift, I've done I really feel like I've done something," Rayanah Almuallim said. "This pandemic has really affected all of us and now we're trying to solve this."

More than 120,000 shots have been given since the POD has opened.

They use 250 to 300 volunteers per day, right now. That includes staff members, student groups and others.

But it is the sense of community that is keeping volunteers here, even after receiving their vaccine.

"I just love interacting with the people and just knowing that I'm helping the community," said Paige Lindberg, a student volunteer. "I've met a lot of friends here. I've met good people and I just love coming back."

If you would like to volunteer, you can find that information at here.