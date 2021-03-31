Tucson anesthesiologist stepped into ICU during height of pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - Throughout the pandemic, so many of us have assisted our neighbors, whether it's a ride to a vaccine appointment or just the knocking on the door to get some human connection when we were cooped up at home. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of doctors gave the ultimate assistance when their colleagues and patients needed them most.

During our winter surge, when our COVID-19 numbers were rising every day and hospital capacity was nearly at a breaking point, one anesthesiologist at Tucson Medical Center stepped up and stepped into the ICU.

"Some sadness, I think is probably the biggest emotion because these patients are very sick, extremely," said Heidi Tavel, anesthesiologist.

Heidi Tavel was born and raised in Tucson. This physician anesthesiologist at TMC and some of her colleagues answered the call when her hometown and her hospital needed her compassion, her care and her expertise. She and some of her colleagues left the operating room for the ICU last Christmas to take care of COVID-19 patients.

"I think when we were first asked and I first volunteered my overwhelming sense was a sense of duty," said Tavel. "This is, I am born and raised in Tucson, Arizona. There are sick and dying patients in Tucson, they need my help."

More than three months after Tavel's first shift in the ICU - Pima County reported 85 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, but doctors say we must stay alert to avoid another spike.

"We need to buckle down and keep doing this for another six, seven weeks. Especially with the additional we're getting from FEMA, we'll be able to get through this and then relax all of these mitigation efforts pretty soon, " said Dr. Matt Heinz, Pima County Supervisor. "But, we have to wait. We don't want to force another surge."

Tavel says this once in a century public health crisis has only reinforced her career choice. For her this is a calling.

"This is exactly why I went to medicine. This is why I went to medical school," said Tavel. This is why I put my life on hold and went through 12 years of education and student loans and everything else because when people need us and are sick and dying, we're here, we're physicians. That is our main duty. My number one job is physician, my second job is physician anesthesiologist."

And as unpredictable as this virus is, Tavel says if there's another surge and the hospital calls, she'll be there in the ICU, on the frontlines for her community.