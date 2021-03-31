Is ‘proof of vaccination’ legal in Arizona?

TUCSON (KVOA) - Will everyone need vaccination proof to get back to normal in Arizona? Is that even legal?

According to Marc Lamber of Fennemore Craig, yes, it is technically legal. But, it would be very situational.

"When you say sweepingly, it’s legal or broadly it’s legal, as a general proposition, if they do it the right way and for the right reasons, a court can find it legal,” he said.

Lamber said that the legality is currently based off of a Supreme Court case that occurred in 1905 where a minister from Cambridge, Mass. refused the smallpox vaccine. Lamber says he was going to get charged for the refusal.

“The Supreme Court held that it was constitutional” said Lamber.

A situation like this has not occurred since. But, what will universities and businesses do?

Rutgers announced that students will be required to get the vaccine.

As of now, the University of Arizona requires proof of measles and mumps vaccines for students born after December 31, 1956.

"Our goal is to have a very large percentage of students vaccinated at that point in time and be able to move back to core classes," said Jane Hunter of the UArizona Strategic Initiatives.

"Because the vaccine is under an emergency use authorization, we can't mandate it," said UArizona President Robert Robbins. "We're strongly encouraging. As Rich and I have done for the past year, we're pleading”

For Lamber, he thinks the future will be very much like current mask mandates.

“You’re literally going to go from city to city and state to state," he said. "My prediction, there’s going to be differences between them.”

The COVID-19 vaccines on the market are not fully approved by the FDA and currently only approved for emergency use.

To register for your vaccine if you're over the age of 16 in Arizona, click here.