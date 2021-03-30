Marana rescinds temporary restaurant seating expansion after Arizona lifts COVID-19 mitigation measures

Marana rescinds temporary restaurant seating expansion after Arizona lifts COVID-19 mitigation measuresNew
MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The town of Marana is making some changes to its local emergency proclamation in response to Gov. Doug Ducey's latest executive order.
The town will no longer allow the temporary expansion of restaurant seating areas and all sign regulations have been reinstated.
The proclamation says the economic ramifications of the pandemic have eased. As a result, the amendment is no longer necessary.