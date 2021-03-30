IRS to release stimulus payments to Social Security recipients

(CNN) - Americans who do not usually file taxes will soon receive their part of the stimulus package.

The Treasury Department and IRS are working on rolling out payments for social security recipients.

Recipients could receive up to $1,400 as part of the nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill President Joe Biden signed into law.

Officials say the majority of these payments will be sent electronically and disbursed by direct deposit or existing "direct express" cards.

People should expect to receive the money in their bank accounts on April 7, but it could come as soon as this weekend.