Gov. Ducey says Pima County’s decision to continue mask mandate is ‘inconsequential’

TUCSON (KVOA) - Face masks are still required in Pima County, according to county officials.

In a news release, the county said that the Pima County Attorney’s Office said on March 26 that "Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey does not have to legal authority to prevent the County Health Department from enacting reasonable public health measures."

The County Attorney has notified the Health Department that the County Face Mask Mandate for everyone is still in effect; says Gov. Ducey does not have the authority to prevent the Department from enforcing reasonable measures to protect public health. https://t.co/LH023N46pD — Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) March 30, 2021

Last week, the governor issued an executive order to lift the state's COVID-19 mitigation measures.

RELATED: Pima County officials ‘disagree’ with Ducey’s COVID-19 mitigation executive order

On Dec. 4, the board of supervisors passed Resolution 2020-96, which is still in effect, county officials said Tuesday.

Resolution 2020-96 "mandates everyone in Pima County over the age of 5 must wear a face mask over their nose and mouth, unless they have a qualifying exemption or are able to maintain physical distance."

Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen reportedly instructed her health inspectors to continue to enforce the mask mandate at establishments regulated by the Health Department, which are primarily any establishment preparing or serving food.

Any establishment that is found to be violating the Resolution risks fines of $500 per infraction, and potentially suspension or revocation of its operating permits, according to Pima County.

News 4 Tucson spoke with a representative from the Office of Gov. Doug Ducey Tuesday afternoon.

They say Pima County currently isn't enforcing the mask mandate and they believe this latest measure is "inconsequential."