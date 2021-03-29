President Biden: 90% of adults will be vaccine eligible by April 19

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - President Biden made a bold new pledge on the coronavirus Monday.

The president vowed that vaccine eligibility will expand to include 90 percent of adults within the next three weeks.

It comes after Biden set an ambitious new goal last week of having 200 million vaccine shots administered by his 100th day in office.

Unlike last week's declaration, Biden's promise on Monday didn't make mention of a specific number of vaccinations given.

He merely addresses eligibility and availability, in terms of each American's access to vaccines in their area.

"That is by April 19, three weeks from today, 90% of adults, people over 18 and over will be eligible to get vaccinated. 90% of all Americans will be living within five miles of a place they can get a shot. And of course, it will take time for everyone to get their appointment," Biden said. "It's a big country. And as fast as we're going, we still have a long way to go to finish this vaccination effort. In fact, there aren't even there -- we aren't even halfway yet."

Biden's pledge on Monday also comes after he said earlier this month he would order states to open up vaccine eligibility to all U.S. adults by May 1.

Now it appears he intends for the vast majority of that goal to be met well before May 1.