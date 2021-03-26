Volunteers needed at state-run vaccine POD at UArizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Volunteers are needed at the state-run vaccination site at the University of Arizona after the site added 12,000 first-time COVID-19 vaccination appointments Friday morning.

On Wednesday morning, individuals 16 and older fully booked vaccination appointments at the site located at 1737 E. University Blvd. within minutes after the state officially expanded vaccine registration to that age group for all the state-run facilities.

With hundreds of people still looking to be vaccinated at that site, Arizona health officials launched 12,000 new first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments at 11 a.m. on Friday.

While some appointments are still available, the facility shared that is urgently in need of volunteers to help with the vaccination efforts at the site on campus.

People who wish to volunteer are advised to register with Arizona Disaster Healthcare Volunteers at esar-vhp.health.azdhs.gov then complete the UArizona vaccination POD volunteer form at redcap.uahs.arizona.edu.

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or azhealth.gov/findvaccine, or call 1-844-542-8201.

To learn more about the vaccination sites, visit azdhs.gov.