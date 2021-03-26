Town of Oro Valley weighs in on Ducey’s COVID-19 mitigation executive order

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Town of Oro Valley officials weighed in on Gov. Doug Ducey's COVID-19 mitigation measures executive order.

Under this new executive order, Ducey will phase out all mask mandates implemented by local governments, including the ones put in place by both the City of Tucson and Pima County in June.

Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield:

“While the governor’s latest order doesn’t directly impact Town of Oro Valley operations, it does provide a great opportunity to remind our residents that the battle against COVID-19 is not over. We’ve made great strides in the past several weeks because our community and state have continued to practice social distancing and mask wearing, and we must continue diligently following these practices. In his message yesterday, Governor Ducey stated that ‘distribution of the vaccine is our best path to getting back to normal.’ I want to echo that sentiment, and I strongly encourage residents to consider vaccination. I recognize that vaccination is a personal choice, but our personal choices impact not only our own health, but also the health of those around us. Safety precautions plus vaccinations means greater health and safety for all of Oro Valley.”

All masks and social distancing protocols in Oro Valley-owned buildings will remain in place. Masks are not required at outdoor areas such as parks and golf courses.

In Fridays' announcement, Oro Valley said they "will continue to partner with the Pima County Health Department in the coming days and weeks to assess and evaluate next steps."

To view the executive order in its entirety, visit azgovernor.gov.

