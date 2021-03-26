Pima County responds to criticism from ADHS after state authorizes partnership with FEMA

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona's top health officials said Friday afternoon that the health department has authorized Pima County to work with FEMA.

Last week, the state had rejected the offer.

JUST IN: @AZDHS Director Cara Christ says the health department has authorized Pima County to work with #FEMA to bring a fedeally-run vaccine site to Pima County. Last week the state rejected the offer. But now the county can work with feds independent of state. @KVOA — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) March 26, 2021

On Wednesday, Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to invite FEMA to set-up a federally-run vaccination site.

Officials say the two vaccine distribution sites were proposed to be placed in predominantly Latino areas of Pima County, including the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center and Kino Event Center on Tucson's south side.

In a letter sent to FEMA, ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ elaborated her previous reasons for rejecting the offer.

BREAKING: @AZDHS Director Dr. Christ says Pima County can work directly with FEMA if they don't take resources away from the state. She says Pima County would have to provide the resources (staffing, etc.) https://t.co/fgnXJD5FaJ — Priscilla Casper KVOA (@PriscillaCasper) March 26, 2021

Shortly after the announcement that ADHS authorized Pima County to work with FEMA, Pima County released a statement.

In that statement, the county also responded to the issues and criticism listed in Christ's letter to FEMA.

"This afternoon I received a copy of the letter sent from Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ to the Federal Emergency Management Agency that authorizes a FEMA-supported vaccination POD in Pima County. On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, I thank Gov. Ducey for his thoughtful reconsideration and allowing FEMA to vaccinate more than 210,000 county residents. The County Health Department will resume its planning with FEMA to begin administering these vaccines to County residents as soon as possible. I will be responding directly to Dr. Christ about her unfounded reservations and unwarranted criticisms expressed in her letter. Pima County has been operating multiple vaccination PODs since December without incident and with little to no state assistance." Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry