Pima County officials ‘disagree’ with Ducey’s COVID-19 mitigation executive order

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - In light of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's recent executive order to lift the state's COVID-19 mitigation measures, Pima County officials have issued a statement saying they "disagree" with the decision.

“The governor appears to have declared the pandemic over while still retaining his emergency powers to prevent local jurisdictions from protecting the public from a deadly infectious disease,” said Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson. “We’ve seen this before. He imposed a shutdown order too late in 2020, then lifted it too early and we had the summer spike in infections. He’s making the same mistake and the tragedy of that is more people will needlessly get sick and may die by his reckless action.”

Under this new executive order, Ducey will phase out all mask mandates implemented by local governments, including the ones put in place by both the City of Tucson and Pima County in June.

Back in May, Ducey enacted his "Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger" that slowly allowed businesses to reopen that were previously restricted under the initial state's Stay-At-Home Order.

According to the county, in March, more than 1,400 people have been infected with COVID-19 and at least 44 have died. As of Wednesday, there were 97 people in local hospitals infected with the virus, 29 of them in the ICU.

"Those numbers are higher than when the governor eased COVID-19 restrictions in May 2020 after a brief “Stay At Home” order," Pima County officials said in their statement. "He then had to strengthen restrictions in July as infections and deaths rose."

According to County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia, "We need to be between 700,000 and 800,000 fully vaccinated to have protection from the spread of the virus and the possibility of ending this pandemic".

So far, about 174,000 people are fully vaccinated in Pima County. Approximately, 273,000 people have had at least one dose.

“This is way too early to be easing mitigation measures. I fear this is going to set us back on the progress we’ve made and risk more illness and death,” Garcia said.

Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen is expected to issue a new Public Health Advisory on Friday. It will "emphasize the need for continued mitigation and protection against the spread of COVID-19".

“As the governor readily admits, we are still in the midst of a public health emergency. People are still getting sick and dying. It is incumbent upon all of us to do everything we can to prevent the spread of this disease,” Dr. Cullen said. “I know the restrictions on business has been very difficult and some have had to stop operating. And we’re all tired of the masks and limitations. But I urge businesses to think about the safety of their customers and their own employees. We need people to keep wearing masks. We need people to limit their gatherings and how many people are in a closed area without ventilation. We need everyone, not just businesses, to take this seriously. We are still in a very deadly situation and if we’re reckless in our behavior, it will get worse, especially now that the COVID variants are established in our County.”

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry called Ducey's decision ironic. "[t]he governor said (the decision) was based on confidence on the speed of vaccinations, when the governor just prevented the federal government from providing an additional 210,000 vaccine doses to Pima County."

“While the governor acts like the pandemic is over, we know it’s not. Pima County will continue to take the necessary precautions to protect the public health at our facilities and properties, which includes leased properties. Masks will still be required in our buildings and properties, including among staff, and occupancy and physical distancing will still be enforced,” Huckelberry said. “Restrictions will ease in County parks, facilities, buildings and properties when our Health leaders and the science says it’s safe to do so. We’re not going to let politics drive our decision making when it comes to protecting public health.”

Earlier on Thursday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero also issued a statement. She said she has "no intention of removing our local mask wearing requirement... Here in Tucson, we will continue to follow the science and advice of our public health experts.”