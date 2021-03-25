12,000 first-time COVID-19 vaccination appointments set to open at UArizona site Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) - About 12,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments will open on Friday at the state-operated POD on the University of Arizona campus.

On Wednesday morning, individuals 16 and older fully booked vaccination appointments at the site located at 1737 E. University Blvd. within minutes after the state officially expanded vaccine registration to that age group for all the state-run facilities.

With hundreds of people still looking to be vaccinated at that site, Arizona health officials shared that it will open 12,000 new first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments at 11 a.m. on Friday.

These appointments will be held sometime between March 29 and April 4.

Arizonans who wish to sign up for a vaccine at this site are advised to visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201. Officials say no walk-ins will be accepted at this time.

UArizona's vaccination pod currently runs from 10 a.m. and 10 p.m seven days a week. When more vaccine is available for distribution, the site is expected to expand its operating hours to 24/7.

According to officials, 3,041,773 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have administered to 1,927,278 individuals in Arizona. Of those, 1,185,986 have been fully vaccinated.

This news dropped just after UArizona announced that it has detected its first sample of the B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus on campus. The B.1.1.7 variant was first detected in the United Kingdom in 2020.

