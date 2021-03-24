Pima County unanimously votes to invite FEMA to set up vaccine site after offer rejected by state

TUCSON (KVOA) - In an effort to secure more COVID-19 vaccine, Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to invite FEMA to set-up a federally-run vaccination site on Wednesday, ahead of Gov. Doug Ducey's visit to the state-run site at the University of Arizona.

According to county leaders, Arizona Department of Health Services rejected an offer from FEMA to set-up two federally-sponsored vaccine PODs in Pima County last week. Officials say the two vaccine distribution sites were proposed to be placed in predominantly Latino areas of Pima County, including the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center and Kino Event Center on Tucson's south side.

ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ cited the reason for the rejection was that the sites would require the state to distribute resources that it was not comfortable providing at this time. In addition, Christ said the two sites "not comfortable providing."

In response, Pima County Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz reached out to the White House to check if the county could bypass the state and work directly with FEMA in setting up the vaccination sites. Pima County Administrator also followed up with a letter to Gov. Doug Ducey to reconsider the state's decision signed by the mayors of Tucson, South Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita.

With the governor scheduled to stop by Tucson to tour the state-run vaccination site at the University of Arizona, the Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting to discuss the topic.

In a unanimous 5-0 decision, the county voted to invite FEMA to set-up a federally-run vaccination site in Pima County.

"Federal PODs come with there own vaccine supply and there own staffing. They are really something that gets added to the vaccination capacity of a particular community or the state," Huckelberry said. "In the case of our discussions, the federal PODs would be in place approximately six to eight weeks. They would bring 6,000 vaccinations a day into the community in addition to the state's allocation and our sub-allocations from the state."

According to the county administrator, by setting up these federally run sites, it would bring 42,000 additional doses per week. The county's current supply is between 32,000 to 38,000 doses of vaccine a week.

Heinz released the following statement shortly after the vote.

“I’m pleased that my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors joined me and voted unanimously to request that FEMA move forward and set up additional vaccination PODs at the El Pueblo Community Center and the Kino Event Center, and in doing so, provide our community with hundreds of thousands of additional doses of critically needed vaccine. The exceedingly rare 5-0 unanimous vote highlights that this issue is not about politics – it's about equitably providing these life-saving vaccines to our community members as quickly as possible. This federal assistance will ensure our ability to vaccinate more than 200,000 more members of our community more quickly. Most importantly, these federally-administered PODs, backed up with staffing and logistical support from Pima County, will make the vaccine that much more accessible to our lowest-income and minority communities, furthering our explicit goals of equity and accessibility. That Governor Ducey would play games with the lives of Pima County residents by rejecting this federal assistance and additional vaccines for our community is just despicable. His rash and politically-motivated decision put lives on the line and attempted to hold back our economic recovery as well. It is an affront that will not be forgotten any time soon by the voters of Pima County. Thank you to FEMA. Thank you to my colleagues on the Board. Thank you to County Administrator Huckelberry, Dr. Cullen, Dr. Garcia and our entire Public Health team. Let’s get these shots in arms!” Pima County Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz

In an interview during his tour of the state-run POD at UArizona, Gov. Doug Ducey said he will revisit the state's decision to not set up the federally-run vaccination sites in Pima County.

U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, who represents Arizona's 2nd Congressional District, released the following statement in reference to the state's decision to reject FEMA's offer.

As I begin to learn more about this developing story, it’s becoming clear that this was a decision based on personal politics rather than made in the interest of Arizonans’ health, especially down in Pima County. As a Member of Congress, it’s my job to ensure accountability & oversight for my constituents, & the state’s decision to not move forward with the FEMA site is baffling & negligent.



Once again, my office will be contacting the Governor for more answers. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time our concerns have fallen on deaf ears. I will continue to pressure the State for transparency and put Arizonans before politics. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick via Twitter

