TUCSON (KVOA) - There are about 900 appointments available for this week at the University of Arizona pod, but you have to call 844.542.8201, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday.

ADHS also said all online appointments are taken for this week.

Appointments for next week will become available Friday at 11 a.m.